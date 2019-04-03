Don’t miss the ‘sodalicious’ fun at the Sebring Soda Festival

Is there a better way to celebrate soda than with a festival? Float on over to the 2nd Annual Sebring Soda Festival April 5-6 to properly research the matter. With a family-friendly party atmosphere, more than 200 craft sodas to sample, soda cocktails, live music and festive food, this is the fizziest festival in all of Florida.
The two-day festival, which is held in historic downtown Sebring, is a celebration of craft sodas and good, old-fashioned fun. If you enjoy scrumptious sips, bring your friends, family and even your dog to Sebring and pop in for an experience that is ‘sodalicious.’
The festival will feature traditional sodas, like colas, ginger ales, root beers, and cream sodas, plus countless unique sodas you can’t find in stores, including flavors like caramel apple, prickly pear, espresso, peach cobbler, candied bacon, key lime, cucumber, pepper soda, and more. And everyone loves to re-visit the many vintage favorites featured at the festival, such as Cheerwine, Moxie and RC Cola.
All of the sodas at the Festival are made in small batches and most are made with real sugar (no high fructose corn syrup). They come from all over the U.S. and many from small towns. Sodas from companies like Sprecher Brewing Company (Glendale, WI), Fest Cola (New Orleans, LA), Boylan Bottling Company (New York, NY), Cheerwine (Salisbury, NC) Durango Soda Company (Durango, CO) and others will be available for tasting. Many of the soda makers and bottlers will be in attendance.
The festival will kick off on April 5 with a Rockin' 50s Block Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is free to attend and features live music by The MoonRays, games, fun competitions and more. The actual Soda Tasting will take place on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is also free to attend during the day. Tasting Tickets, which are required to taste the 200-plus sodas, are available for pre-purchase at www.sebringsodafest. com as well as tickets to the Pop & Fizz Cocktail Tasting & Pairing Party for adults on April 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about the Sebring Soda Festival, visit SebringSodaFest.com. For more information about visiting Sebring, go to VisitSebring.com.
