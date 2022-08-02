Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night's now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights — the coldest being a “three dog night.”

Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more Top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

See Three Dog Night, with special guest Danny McGaw at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Dec. 9.


