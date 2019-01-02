Doug Anderson will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
For much of his professional career, Doug Anderson sang with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, a contemporary Southern gospel quartet of which he is a founding member, but he left in 2015 to pursue a full-time solo career.
A native of Lapel, Indiana, Anderson first tasted success as a high school basketball star, and he went on to play the sport at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
He turned his dreams toward music during college, joining a quartet called Lighthouse. One day, Lighthouse met a group called the Cathedrals, which featured Ernie Haase. A while later, Haase set out on his own and invited Anderson to join him. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound officially formed in 2003, and over the next decade they turned into one of the most popular Southern gospel groups in America.
Anderson started to step away from the group in 2011, releasing “Dreaming Wide Awake.” Three years later came “Drive” and due to his burgeoning solo popularity, Anderson chose to leave Ernie Haase & Signature Sound in 2015.
“The Only One,” Anderson’s first post-Signature Sound album, arrived in 2016, with the holiday offering “Back Porch Christmas” arriving the following year.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or email office@bspconline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.