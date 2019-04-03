Every year, the Downtown Hoedown gets a little bigger, a little bolder, in its presentation.
This year — the fourth for the Smuggler’s Enterprises charity fundraiser — the Downtown Hoedown Concert for the Troops will feature dual headliners: veteran country charter Joe Diffie and Confederate Railroad, a Southern rock band that once backed David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck.
“Every year, we raise the bar a little bit,” said Jerry Cleffi, event manager for Smuggler’s. “We’ve been working on getting bigger and bigger headliners, and this year we have two. We were fortunate Joe Diffie was available and in Florida. When the opportunity came to book Confederate Railroad, we had another top-shelf act.”
The Hoedown is scheduled for April 6 at City Marketplace in Punta Gorda. Gates open at 2 p.m. Music starts at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, with $5 from each ticket sale going to the nonprofit Holiday 4 Heroes.
Along with Diffie and Confederate Railroad, the music lineup includes Jack Michael, who grew up in Punta Gorda and is now a PCG Nashville Pro pursuing a singing and songwriting career.
“Jack performs extensively all across Florida and Georgia,” Cleffi said. “He has built a solid fan base. His high-energy show gets people on their feet and partying.”
Several of Michael’s original songs — “American Beauty,” “Our Town” and “3 AM” — have received critical acclaim in Nashville and are regional favorites.
The bill also features local favorites Kenny Cox & the Kapo Kings, and rising star Melissa Lee, who will open the show.
Diffie is a well-known country artist. Hits such as “Honky-Tonk Attitude,” “John Deere Green,” “Prop Me Up by the Jukebox” and “Pickup Man” still receive plenty of radio play.
“We’re really proud to have him,” Cleffi said.
Confederate Railroad features some “really recognizable songs,” Cleffi said.
More than 20 of their singles have entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
In addition to the music, there will be expanded food choices and merchandise vendors.
“We’re going to have a food truck village,” Cleffi said. “There will be lots of food choices.”
The concert’s charity, Holiday 4 Heroes., provides care packages for deployed U.S. Service members from Southwest Florida.
Tickets are available online at www.pgDowntownHoedown.com; Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar, 201 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda; Crackers Feed & Ranch Supply on U.S. 17 south in east Punta Gorda.
For more information, go to www.pgDowntown Hoedown.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.