PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market has found a way to survive the country’s current state of social distancing with the help of their Facebook page.
“With the arrival of COVID-19, the market was closed for obvious reasons,” Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright said. “Nonetheless, there continues to be a need to connect food-only vendors with customers — a portion of whom saw the market as their only method of getting fresh produce. After many attempts at ways to get those products to customers, the virtual market was created.”
Saturday will be the first rollout of those products, according to Wright. Between 15 to 20 vendors are included in the online program as of now.
How it works
The virtual Punta Gorda Farmer’s Market allows customers to order and pick up products deemed “essential” based on state and federal government coronavirus regulations, according to the market’s Facebook page.
To order, access the vendor’s website or Facebook page, or contact the vendor by phone. All orders must be sent to the vendor by Thursday midnight.
Orders can then be picked up on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 209 W. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda, near the downtown market.
All purchases must be paid for through the vendor at the time of the online order. Purchasers should bring their receipt with them at the time of pick-up along with identification.
If someone cannot pick up their order within that time frame, refunds will not be available. Also, no products will be held beyond 1 p.m. Saturday.
Who’s selling?
Tropical Island Kettle Corn, Maria’s Italian Kitchen, The Country Gardener, You’re Really On A Roll Lobster rolls, Jimmy’s Java, Irene’s Produce, Punta Gorda Chocolate and Wine Shop, Paradise Gourmet, Nick B’s Chimichurri, Ichabod Spice Company, Provida, Village Market, and Curries Smokin’ Hot BBQ.
“Vendors can be viewed on the homepage of puntagordachamber.com,” Wright said. “Customers must order directly with the vendor and their purchase will be delivered safely and securely to (the West Olympia Avenue location) where they will be able to drive through the parking lot on the corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street to collect their items.”
Market manager Jerry Presseller is excited to get the downtown market going again.
“(The virtual market) appears to be a hit,” Presseller said. “I think (this is) fantastic. Hopefully it will be a good avenue for vendors and they can get some kind of money coming back. Like anything else, it’s going to grow (and change and) for how many weeks, we have no idea. We’re ready to see what they do in terms of volume ... so we will wait and see.”
More information on the virtual market can be found at facebook.com/ PuntaGordaFarmers Market or on the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce website.
