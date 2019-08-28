George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic joined by Fishbone, Main Squeeze and Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf, will bring the rhythm to St. Petersburg with “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
Capping over 50 years of touring and recording, Clinton is set to embark on his final tour with the legendary Parliament Funkadelic before he retires. After joining Red Hot Chili Peppers for a nine city tour of Australia, Clinton and P-Funk follow up with their own Australian headline tour in April where they will hit the legendary Bluesfest stage in Byron Bay, and a stint in Japan at Billboard Live. The group is now touring in North America with the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour.”
Joining P-Funk to send this icon of American pop culture off with a bang are Galactic, Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone and Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf, all of whom are taking time out of their own busy schedules to hit the road with the Grammy-winning, once-rainbow-dreaded pioneer of funk, hip hop, and rock n roll.
Parliament Funkadelic has been a touring force for decades and the current lineup including veterans Bennie Cowan (trumpet), Greg Thomas (sax), Lige Curry (bass) and Blackbird McKnight (guitar) have been with George for 30 plus years. Parliament Funkadelic also now includes many younger generations of Clinton’s family who are set to move the legacy forward into the 21st century. This blended-family business has no plans of slowing down, even with their helmsman moving on. “It’s always been about the music and the band,” says the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, “That’s the real P-Funk legacy. They’ll still be funkin’ long after I stop.”
Billboard summed up the historic nature of this moment perfectly in their coverage of the retirement announcement, “If you want to watch the original master of funk do his thing, you’ve got one more year. Parliament/Funkadelic frontman/producer George Clinton is set to retire from touring in 2019.”
Tickets are available online at www.TheMahaffey.com, by phone at 727-300-2000 or at the box office. Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater is at 400 1st St., S., St. Petersburg.
