'Drawn to the Word' - A live painting on a massive canvas

Receiving national and international recognition for his work in watercolor, Paul Oman uses this gift to proclaim the Gospel unique and powerful ways that impact lives and inspire mission.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Have you ever had the spirit move you? Experience a “Drawn to the Word” worship and artistic experience during which artist and Pastor Paul Oman will paint a larger-than-life sized mural.

Paul Oman, artist and pastor, shares his Drawn to the Word artistic ministry with audiences ecumenically across the country. He served as a science teacher, then Lutheran pastor when, in 2011, he took up work as an artistic pastor full-time.

Oman seeks to give new vision to God’s Word by using the process of painting to captivate audiences in our visually oriented culture. Painting and drawing have been a part of Oman’s life since childhood. Receiving national and international recognition for his work in watercolor, Oman uses this gift to proclaim the Gospel unique and powerful ways that impact lives and inspire mission.

Oman works in many settings, including congregations, schools, universities, seminaries, camps, prisons, nonprofits and more. The larger-than-life sized murals are painted with acrylics on stretched canvas.

Be moved: A live painting on a massive canvas, a communal artistic experience at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 Tamiami Trail S., Venice at 5 p.m. April 20.

For more information, call 941-488-4942.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments