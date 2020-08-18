Provided by the Charlotte County Fair
A drive-in concert — Together We Stand will be at 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
Performers include Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, Sean Chambers, Frank Bang, Joey Gilmore, Cole Manes, Johnny Jenson, Dockta D, Detroit Mike, Sons Of A Tradesman,The Jody Young Band, Medium Rare and Koffin Yarnish.
Food trucks available.
Bring your own blankets/chairs. No outside food or pets.
Maintain a distance of at least six feet at all times.
Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
For more information, call 941-677-0290.Donations accepted. RSVP at www.thePhoenixradio.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.