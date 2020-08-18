Drive-In concert - Together We Stand
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Provided by the Charlotte County Fair

A drive-in concert — Together We Stand will be at 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.

Performers include Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, Sean Chambers, Frank Bang, Joey Gilmore, Cole Manes, Johnny Jenson, Dockta D, Detroit Mike, Sons Of A Tradesman,The Jody Young Band, Medium Rare and Koffin Yarnish.

Food trucks available.

Bring your own blankets/chairs. No outside food or pets.

Maintain a distance of at least six feet at all times.

Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.

For more information, call 941-677-0290.Donations accepted. RSVP at www.thePhoenixradio.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments