Rembrandt’s Rise and Fall

Jacobina Trump will shed insights on Rembrandt’s life and work Jan. 16 at Cafe Evergreen.

 Photo by Jolanta Breme

Sun Correspondent

Rembrandt van Rijn is considered one of the greatest visual artists in the world and in the history of art. Dutch artist Jacobina Trump will shed insights on his life and work Jan. 16 at Cafe Evergreen.

A reception with wine and light bites follows the lecture.

“Rembrandt came from poverty and died in poverty — despite the fact that his paintings are now worth $500 million and more,” says Trump. “This year marks 350 years since his death and I welcome audiences to commemorate his legacy as we learn how he became the artist he was and consider why we’re still fascinated by him today.”

Jacobina adds that she has additional talks planned: “Art and Money” on Feb. 6 and “The Split Brain” on April 9 explores creativity versus science. Both are at Cafe Evergreen.

“The talks are meant to bring awareness to the different perspectives people choose to focus on and dedicate their lives to. Combining the extremes within oneself creates a holistic way of looking at the world,” she says.

Born in the Netherlands, Trump studied at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in The Hague, Holland, and subsequently became a teacher there. Her professional path includes stage set designer, photographer, art director, and decorative painter. She moved to The United States in 1995 and now lives in Englewood where she serves as facilities manager of the Hermitage Artist Retreat.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments