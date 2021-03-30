Easter egg hunts

Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
Bring your furry friends and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs together at 5:30 p.m. March 31 the Canine Club Dog Park, 6700 Appomattox Drive, North Port, to hunt for dog-approved treat-filled eggs. Dogs in attendance must be with their owner and on a leash. Admission and parking are free. Bring a camera to take a physically distanced photo of your dog with the Easter Bunny starting at 5:30 p.m. The egg hunt will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-429-7275.
Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt
The Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt will utilize Charlotte County parks through April 2. Harpy, the Easter Bunny, has hidden 10 large Easter eggs at various parks throughout Charlotte County. Clues to find these eggs are available at any recreation center or online at www.tinyurl.com/EasterScavengerHunt. Completed clue sheets can be turned in to any Charlotte County recreation center to be entered in a drawing for prizes by 5 p.m. April 2. One entry per egg found. Find all 10 and be entered in the grand prize drawing. Receive additional entries by participating in our Facebook photo contest. Email a picture of you with one of the Easter eggs to Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov and on April 3 these photos will be uploaded to the Charlotte County Parks & Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec for a photo contest. The photo with the most likes and shares will win five additional prize entries. For information, call 941-627-1074.
Hippity, Hoppity ... Easter Egg Hunt
Sponsored by the Punta Gorda Historical Society and Rockin’ Punta Gorda. Kids egg hunt by age group, food vendors, tattoos for the kids, music and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Sign up begins at 11 a.m. April 3. Egg Hunt begins at approximately 11:30 a.m. History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. www.facebook.com/events/253008622970722.
Easter Egg-Xtravaganza at PG Social House
The Easter bunny plans to drop lots of eggs and kids are needed to help find them. The Easter egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. April 4. Bring your own egg to dye. Stick around and treat the kids to a ‘Where’s my PEEPS’ shake 10 a.m. April 3 at PG Social House, 124 Cross St., Punta Gorda..941-347-7888
Easter Egg Extravaganza benefiting Valerie’s House
Burnt Store Title & Escrow is hosting and partnering with Keller Williams Peace River Partners for a free Easter Egg Extravaganza from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 3 at Kiwanis Park, 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. There will be rides, games, prizes and more. Even the Easter Bunny is making an appearance. There will be raffles throughout the day with all funds collected/donated benefiting Valerie’s House. The mission of Valerie’s House is to help children and families work through the loss of a loved one together and go on to live fulfilling lives. 941-205-3400.
Egg Hunt at Englewood United Methodist Church
There will be music, fun activities and sweet treats for families. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 3 at Englewood United Methodist Church 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. All activities will be outdoors and social distancing will be encouraged. Register at www.englewoodumc.net/events/annual-easter-egg-hunt-2 or call 941-474-5588.
Easter on Main in Venice
Fun for the whole family, ideal for ages 12 and under. Visit historic downtown Venice at 10 a.m. April 3 to hunt for Easter eggs throughout the district on Tampa, Venice, Miami and Nokomis Avenues. Search for eggs in participating stores marked with the Bunny sign, along sidewalks, benches and planters. Volunteers will be stationed at crosswalks to help with safety. Baskets and door prizes available at the participating stores. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance, in a socially distanced location. Kids music will be in the gazebo in Centennial Park from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Please preregister each family member attending for your one hour time slot at https://bit.ly/3tODUmp.
