Charlotte County Community Services launched the Easter Egg-scursion Scavenger Hunt. This scavenger hunt will utilize Charlotte County parks March 12 through April 2.
Harpy, the Easter Bunny, has hidden 10 large Easter eggs at various parks throughout Charlotte County. Clues to find these eggs are available at any recreation center or online at www.tinyurl.com/EasterScavengerHunt beginning March 12.
Completed clue sheets can be turned in to any Charlotte County recreation center to be entered in a drawing for prizes by 5 p.m. April 2. One entry per egg found. Find all 10 and be entered in the grand prize drawing.
Receive additional entries by participating in our Facebook photo contest. Email a picture of you with one of the Easter eggs to Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov and on April 3 these photos will be uploaded to the Charlotte County Parks & Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec for a photo contest. The photo with the most likes and shares will win five additional prize entries.
For information, contact Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or email Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
