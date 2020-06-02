Edison and Ford Winter Estates have opened the botanical gardens and the riverside of the property. This area features the historic winter homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, the guest home, study, swimming pool complex, and the award-winning Moonlight Garden. The riverside will be open Friday through Monday each week, through June. The museum and laboratory will remain closed at this time.
“The plants and trees have been blooming like crazy and are just waiting for visitors to come see them,” said Debbie Hughes, Horticulture Director. “The gardens feature hundreds of plants and trees form all around the world.”
The site includes more than 20 acres of gardens in a park-like setting with large shade trees and a scenic river view. Visitors will be able to use their personal phones to take the Self-Guided Tour with narration and meander at their own pace. To ensure social distancing, guided tours are not being offered at this time.
Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online at EdisonFord.org.
The outdoor Garden Shoppe and the Museum Store are also open. The number of visitors entering the indoor retail areas will be monitored to ensure enough space for social distancing. The Garden Shoppe offers unique and hard-to-find plants, shrubs and trees, herbs, succulents, fruit trees and Florida natives. Garden staff will be on site to answer gardening questions.
Staff will be wearing protective masksand surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized.
Updates are posted on the website at EdisonFord.org. Edison and Ford Winter Estates is at 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.