Edison and Ford Winter Estates will honor Henry Ford, the automobile icon, on his 159th birthday July 30.
Historian-led guided tours and self-guided tours will be available throughout the day. Visitors can learn about the inventions of both Ford and Thomas Edison, how the two men became acquainted, and see many of their inventions in the 15,000-square-foot museum.
During tours, historians explain that Ford worked for Thomas Edison, they became research partners and eventually very good friends.
Many other details are described, including how the two inventors first met at a convention in New York in 1896. At that meeting, Ford described his first automobile, the quadricycle, and Edison encouraged him to continue with his experiments.
That encouragement catapulted Ford’s career and changed the direction of the automobile industry.
Ford introduced the Model A in 1903 and the Model T, one of the best-selling cars of all time, in 1908. On the site, visitors can see several antique Ford vehicles, including a 1923 Model T, a 1929 Model A, a 1917 Model TT, and a 1916 Model T, which was Edison’s personal car and a gift from Ford.
Specialty Automotive tours are offered at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays.
Ford first visited Edison in Fort Myers in 1914. Two years later, he and his wife, Clara, purchased the Craftsman-style bungalow next door for $20,000. The home was nicknamed “The Mangoes” for the many mango trees on the property.
Ford and Edison were among the first snowbirds and spent many winters together along the Caloosahatchee River. Their adjacent retreats provided a place for the friends to relax, discuss business and innovation, and entertain friends.
The City of Fort Myers purchased the Ford estate in 1988 and opened it to the public in 1990.
