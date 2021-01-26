Edwards Twins return Feb. 1-2

When the pandemic had Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody scrambling to piece together a season of safe shows for audiences and performers, among the main questions the board of directors asked was “Can we get the Edwards Twins back?” and “If so, where will they perform?”
Moody shrugged her shoulders and … just kidding. Of course, she got them back, and in a new venue.
The show of high-quality impersonations of famous male and female singers by a pair of identical twin brothers has been a highlight on the Charlotte Players calendar for many seasons. Their remarkable impersonations of Barbara Streisand, Cher, Bette Midler, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Engelbert Humperdinck and others have captivated audiences all over the world.
The talented duo will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, for 7:30 p.m. shows on Feb. 1-2. Preferred seating tickets are $39, with regular seating at $34. Preferred student seating is $20, and regular student seating is $17.
Tickets may be ordered at charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Audience members will have their temperatures taken upon entering the theater, will be seated far enough apart to meet COVID-19 recommendations, and be provided with masks (if needed).
As People magazine noted of the twins: “They bring such love and attention to recreating celebrities, that in many ways they are better than watching the real thing.” The NBC Today show said “it’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen,” while USA Today and the Boston Globe described it as “a Must-See Show.”
Visit theedwardstwins.com for more information and videos.
