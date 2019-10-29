From People’s Republic of China, Hebei Province, Chinese Acrobats of Hebei will feature traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts in a colorful and lively celebration of the internationally renowned Chinese circus arts. The performance, featuring a company of 40 elite circus artists and acrobats, will include many of the most popular Chinese circus routines including Hoops Diving, Lion Dance, Collective Bicycle Skills, Flying Meteors, Foot Juggling with Umbrellas, Female Contortion and Ladder Balancing Act. The troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of over 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world.
Tickets range from $30-$50 and can be purchased online at www.TheMahaffey.com, by phone 727-300-2000, or at the Box Office located at 400 1st St. South, downtown St. Petersburg. A free pop up feature will also be held at the Sundial prior to the show at 2 p.m.
