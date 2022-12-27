Elle Woods is ready to prove who’s in charge (again) in 'Legally Blonde — The Musical'

The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, “Legally Blonde” will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Elle Woods is ready to prove who’s in charge (again) as “Legally Blonde — The Musical” at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Jan. 4-5. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, “Legally Blonde” will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
Based on the beloved movie, “Legally Blonde” follows the transformation of Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room.
Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Woods uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Woods quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.
This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances.
“Legally Blonde” warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style.
