Elle Woods is ready to prove who’s in charge (again) in 'Legally Blonde — The Musical'

The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, “Legally Blonde” will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Elle Woods is ready to prove who's in charge (again) as "Legally Blonde — The Musical" at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Jan. 4-5.

Based on the beloved movie, “Legally Blonde” follows the transformation of Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room.


