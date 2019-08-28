Elvis Presley’s iconic 24K gold leaf grand piano debuts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

The new grand entranceway at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is now the home of Elvis Presley’s iconic 24-karat gold leaf grand piano.
The grand entranceway, which features gold and glass design elements along with two curved escalators, is part of the property’s ongoing $700 million expansion, which will be completed in the fall. A grand opening has been scheduled for Oct. 3.
As part of the grand opening weekend, country artist Keith Urban will perform on Oct. 4, in the property’s new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
“We’re honored to have Elvis’s priceless piano on permanent display here at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa,” said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO. “Hard Rock has such a deep connection to music history, so it’s fitting that this fantastic piece of memorabilia is here at one of the most successful casino properties in the world.”
Presley's grand piano was played by the “King of Rock and Roll” inside a music room at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. He originally purchased the piano for his mother in 1955 and installed it in his new home on Audubon Drive. The piano was placed into storage for 10 years after Presley's mother's death in 1958, until Priscilla Presley decided to adorn the piano in 24-karat gold-leaf finish as a Christmas gift and in celebration of the couple's first wedding anniversary.
Hard Rock International acquired the piano as its 80,000th piece of memorabilia.
The Elvis piano joins more than 500 other pieces of the most evocative and valuable pieces of music memorabilia at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, including such fan favorites as The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin and many more. A sampling of these pieces can be seen through the self-guided memorabilia Rock Walk tour on the Mezzanine Level of the property.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa’s expansion includes a new 14-story hotel tower with 562 guestrooms and suites, three ultra-lavish pools and extensive gaming space. The casino complex has already completed expansions to its Poker Room, Mezzanine Level Casino/Rock Walk and Orient Road Garage. It will also unveil a new spa, food and beverage options, retail stores and arrival experience.
Three new outdoor swimming pools dot the 60,000-square-foot expanded pool and deck area and will feature 20 cabanas, 700 lounges and daybeds, two DJ booths and more.
The completed 245,000-square-foot casino brings the new gaming experience to nearly 5,000 slots, 179 tables and a state-of-the-art poker room with 46 poker tables. For the ultimate VIP experience, the new hotel tower will feature a private gaming parlor, with exclusive check-in and private elevators.
In addition to the Hard Rock Event Center, a 17,000-square-foot grand ballroom will host conventions, trade shows, private events, large-scale poker tournaments and concerts, including 60 major entertainment acts each year.
The expanded, 26,000-square-foot Rock Spa & Salon will feature 13 treatment rooms, including a Rhythm & Motion room, Hammam, and two VIP suites, plus a hair and nail salon, barber shop, and co-ed aqua lounge.
Upon completion, a total of 14 restaurants and bars will keep hungry hearts happy, including the addition of Constant Grind, a casual sit down or grab and go hot spot; the Pool Bar & Grill, an upbeat, full service restaurant; and an Italian fine dining concept that will further elevate the property to true culinary destination status.
An upscale wine and spirits experience will join the retail offerings, presenting the opportunity to enjoy wine by the glass and sample featured wines available for purchase. Additional retail concepts will feature jewelry, cosmetics, and men’s and women’s fashions.
The resort is at 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. For more information, call 866-502-PLAY or visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
