“The Polar Express” will come alive for guests in a world made from more than two million pounds of ice, hand-carved into sculptures and interactive features to recreate iconic scenes from the film.
The ICE! attraction is crafted by artisans from Harbin, China, home of the world’s largest ice and snow sculpture festival, who travel more than 6,000 miles to hand-carve more than two million pounds of colorful ice, creating larger-than-life sculptures. This year, as guests explore the nine-degree attraction, they will discover more than ten favorite scenes from “The Polar Express,” along with the event’s two-story ice slides and the Frostbite Factory live ice carving showcase. The ICE! experience concludes with a separate area dedicated to a traditional Nativity created with crystal clear ice.
Families can experience a day in the life of one of Santa’s toy makers inside the new Elf Training Academy at Alpine Village. Guests can become honorary gift maker elves as they create the perfect Christmas present for someone special, all under the guidance of the elf supervisor.
“Holiday thrills” take on a whole new meaning during “Cirque Dreams Unwrapped,” a 25-minute, action-packed experience featuring soaring acrobatics, theatricality and imagination that will have guests on the edge of their seats.
The atrium will be home to an all-new, dazzling light show. The multisensory experience will feature a new musical score accompanied with millions of dancing, choreographed lights all around the resort’s six-story Christmas tree during nightly shows.
Guests exploring the meandering paths inside the resort’s Everglades atrium will find the Christmas Tree Trail, a display of nine magnificent trees.
The Secret Santa Scavenger Hunt will have families and friends enlisting in Santa’s Secret Service to decode some fun. Guests will utilize their very own Santa’s Secret Service Decoder Ring to decipher clues to become full-fledged members of Santa’s Secret Service. Only the most elite yuletide sleuths will be able to locate the unique Christmassy clues hidden throughout the resort’s atrium to break the code and earn a Santa’s Secret Service badge.
All ages will delight in the holiday hijinks inside the Naughty or Nice Escape Room, as mischievous Jack Frost has moved the names of “Nice” Gaylord guests onto the Naughty side of Santa’s delivery list. Guests will need to work together to follow the clues and solves the puzzles to secure a spot on the better side and avoid a stocking full of coal.
The immersive, interactive Reindeer Express Post Office where everyone is invited to jot down their top Christmas wishes on a postcard before entering this special facility to launch their wishes off on a journey to Santa.
Festive Alpine Village will be the central hub for holiday happenings. In addition to ICE!, the village is home to various attractions and shows, Photos with Santa, seasonal food and beverage options plus holiday retail locations.
Guests may select a gingerbread house or a themed cookie kit to enjoy a sticky and fun interactive experience, creating sweet souvenirs to take home at the Gingerbread Decorating Corner. The Alpine Village Sweet Shop will offer additional candies and treats for purchase to decorate sugary masterpieces or to delight someone’s sweet tooth. The deliciously fun gingerbread pair, Cinnamon and Nutmeg, will also be available for toasty hugs and holiday photos.
Every evening, the Alpine Village Sweet Shop will present Sugary Sweet Storytime, transporting guests to the world of “The Nutcracker” during an interactive show led by the Sugarplum Fairy.
Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Traditions brings the First Lady of the North Pole back as she leads a half-hour interactive show. Guests enjoy classic holiday stories and a sing-a-long, plus a delicious finale as the holiday hostess presents everyone with warm cookies and a glass of cold milk.
Santa’s snow throw puts real snow in the hands of guests as they show off their pitching prowess by tossing snowballs at a variety of interactive targets created by Santa’s Elves. Bragging rights go to those with the best aim.
Snow tubing sends guests zooming down an eight-lane tubing hill covered in real snow. This all-ages attraction offers both single and double tubes to accommodate children and parents.
