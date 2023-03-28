Embracing Our Differences’ 20th annual outdoor art exhibit on display at Butler Park

Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote diversity. The juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote.

 Photo courtesy of Embracing Our Differences

“Always remember you are braver than you think and stronger than you believe.” This is one of 50 inspirational quotations that is showcased at Embracing Our Differences’ 20th annual outdoor art exhibit, entitled “Embracing Kindness.”

The exhibit features 50 billboard-sized images created by local, national and international artists, writers and students reflecting their interpretations of the theme “enriching lives through diversity and inclusion.”


