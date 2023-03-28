Embracing Our Differences’ 20th annual outdoor art exhibit on display at Butler Park

Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote diversity. The juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote.
“Always remember you are braver than you think and stronger than you believe.” This is one of 50 inspirational quotations that is showcased at Embracing Our Differences’ 20th annual outdoor art exhibit, entitled “Embracing Kindness.”
The exhibit features 50 billboard-sized images created by local, national and international artists, writers and students reflecting their interpretations of the theme “enriching lives through diversity and inclusion.”
“We are thrilled that Embracing Our Differences has expanded to North Port for its annual exhibition. For 20 years, this nonprofit has used the power of art to promote the themes of kindness and unity, qualities that are embodied by the people of our city,” said Jerome Fletcher, North Port’s city manager. “We’d like to thank EOD for giving us the opportunity to welcome visitors to North Port and showcase our beautiful parks and friendly community.”
2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the exhibit. Sarah Wertheimer, executive director of EOD, explains that the past 20 years have been ones of monumental growth, forward movement — and many milestones.
“Our first call to artists received 124 submissions,” says Wertheimer. “This year, we received 13,733 from 119 countries. And we’re thrilled that annual visitor attendance has quadrupled since we began. Less than 100,000 people attended the first exhibit; we had almost 400,000 last year.”
The exhibit, which was on display at Bayfront Park in Sarasota, has moved to Butler Park in North Port and will be on display until April 19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.