Embracing Our Differences celebrates outdoor exhibit’s 20th anniversary with 50 billboard-sized images

For 20 years, Embracing Our Differences has drawn on the passion and perception of artists, students, writers and others to create powerful statements of diversity, respect, kindness and acceptance in its annual outdoor public art exhibition consisting of 50 billboard-sized works of art and accompanying quotes.
For 20 years, Embracing Our Differences has drawn on the passion and perception of artists, students, writers and others to create powerful statements of diversity, respect, kindness and acceptance in its annual outdoor public art exhibition consisting of 50 billboard-sized works of art and accompanying quotes. The exhibit is the heart of a year-round program of activities designed to use art as a catalyst to create awareness and promote diversity.
Sarah Wertheimer, EOD’s executive director, explains that monumental positive change and forward movement has happened in 20 years.
“Our first call to artists received 124 submissions,” says Wertheimer. “This year, we received 13,733 from 119 countries. And we’re thrilled that annual visitor attendance has quadrupled since we began. Less than 100,000 people attended the first exhibit; we had almost 400,000 last year.”
The 20th anniversary theme is “Embracing Kindness."
“This universal message is a message of action. It’s coming together and not closing our eyes to people in need. Each one of us holds the key to open the door to kindness, compassion and understanding. Now, more than ever, it’s time to work together to eliminate the barriers of prejudice that hold back the full range of human potential. Today, the message of Embracing our Differences — that of inclusion, respect and kindness — is more vital than ever,” said Wertheimer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.