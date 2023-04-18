Engage with nature at 'Multi-Sensory Earth Day' at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point Campus

“Our Historic Spanish Point campus will provide a big, beautiful outdoor classroom for this engaging, multisensory learning event,” said Anastasia Sallen, director of environmental education at Selby Gardens. “We want to welcome everyone to explore their appreciation for nature this Earth Day.”

 Photo courtesy of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Learners of all ages are invited to engage with nature using their five senses at “Multi-Sensory Earth Day!,” a free educational event on April 22 at the Historic Spanish Point campus of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

