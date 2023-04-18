Engage with nature at 'Multi-Sensory Earth Day' at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point Campus

“Our Historic Spanish Point campus will provide a big, beautiful outdoor classroom for this engaging, multisensory learning event,” said Anastasia Sallen, director of environmental education at Selby Gardens. “We want to welcome everyone to explore their appreciation for nature this Earth Day.”
Learners of all ages are invited to engage with nature using their five senses at “Multi-Sensory Earth Day!,” a free educational event on April 22 at the Historic Spanish Point campus of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
“Our Historic Spanish Point campus will provide a big, beautiful outdoor classroom for this engaging, multisensory learning event,” said Anastasia Sallen, director of environmental education at Selby Gardens. “We want to welcome everyone to explore their appreciation for nature this Earth Day.”
“Multi-Sensory Earth Day!” will offer a variety of learning activities designed to engage participants’ different senses while they experience and learn about the environment. There also will be a make-and-take craft, a plant scavenger hunt and access to the campus' Native Butterfly Garden and Butterfly House.
Hands-on, sensory-oriented activities include:
Sight: Use binoculars and magiscopes to look up close and far away.
Smell: “Guess the scent” challenge featuring different types of essential oils.
Hearing: Play a “match the sound” game.
Taste: A “guess the taste” blindfolded challenge featuring a variety of fruits.
Touch: “Guess the object” challenge featuring a mystery box. See if you can identify the objects inside.
No advance registration is required to participate in “Multi-Sensory Earth Day!” Participants may stay after the program to further explore the 30-acre Historic Spanish Point campus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.