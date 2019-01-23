The River City Brass Band heads south from snowy Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to return to the stage complete with 25 brass players and three percussionists. They, however, add their special flair to the long-standing tradition of the British brass bands. Their unique instrumentation substitutes French Horns for alto horns and an Eb soprano trumpet replaces the soprano cornet. The result is a lighter, brighter, more “orchestral” sound than the traditional brass band.
This popular performance will be held on January 29, 2019, at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. The afternoon concert begins at 1:30 p.m. and the evening performance begins at 7:30 p.m. There is open seating and the doors open one hour before the event.
Future performances include:
Feb. 19: Summer Breezin’ brings a celebration of the music, life and times of the most dominant soft rock bands of their day — Seals and Crofts and America.
March 5: Close to You recreates a Carpenters experience like no other. Hits like “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” are sung in their original key, keeping the songs genuine.
March 26: The Sarasota Orchestra features Sounds of the Stage and brings orchestral highlights that set the stage and enriched memorable theatrical moments. They provide the perfect end to the EPAS season with their 37th appearance.
The cost for back and side seating for both afternoon and evening concerts is $25 per ticket. Front center tickets for the afternoon performance are $30. Evening front center reserve seats are sold out.
Tickets for the River City Brass Band, as well as all remaining shows may be ordered online at www.englewoodpas.org using Visa, MasterCard and PayPal. Tickets may also be ordered and paid with Visa or MasterCard by calling the Englewood Area Performing Arts Series office at 941-473-2787. The office is staffed by volunteers so please leave a message and your call will be returned within one business day.
