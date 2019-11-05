The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents the “Fall Open House,” Nov. 9. This indoor, family- friendly event features art exhibitions, artist demonstrations and live music by the NepTunZ.
Four exhibitions will be on display during the event, including “Local Colors in Oil, Pastels, and Watercolor” by Diane Mannion in the Mitchell Gallery; paintings by Kaytee Esser in the Mangrove Gallery; watercolor paintings by Arnie Parios in the Members Gallery and the “Aqueous Exhibition” by members of the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society in the Loranager Gallery. A reception for all four exhibits is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The artist demonstrations will feature Englewood Art Center instructors. Artists participating in demonstrations include Johan Bjurman (acrylic painting; still life); Robert Broyles (watercolor painting); Jeff Ellis (wood and chip carving); Paul Frehe (ceramics); Maggie McClellan (portraiture); and Sheryl Unwin (scratchboard and/or colored pencil drawings); and Nichole Moranda, an EAC ceramics and youth instructor.
According to Samantha Parkinson, EAC’s executive director, the young and young at heart will get a chance to create their own mobile decorated with faux fall “leaves” made from string, ribbon or wire.
“We invite the community to come meet our artists and see the art they create,” says Parkinson. “You’ll see some truly inspired art, hear great live music — and maybe even create your own mobile. Let’s celebrate this year’s arts and cultural season by making a connection with some of the artists who inspire us all.”
