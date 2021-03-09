The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Left Coast Connections,” a group exhibition curated by George Zebot, on exhibit through May 28. This exhibition features the work of 31 artists with connections to the visionary artist and teacher, Dick Oden, who taught at California State University Long Beach.
George Zebot, a Venice resident and faculty member in the Continuing Studies department at Ringling College of Art and Design, is the curator of the exhibition. He points out that the artists and works selected “are not bound by style or media but by a shared spirit of excellence and esthetic surprise. They are all, in some direct or indirect way influenced by one visionary artist and teacher. Dick Oden was a rare and truly magic man who mentored several of the artists in this exhibition. This show is a tribute to our individual responsibility to listen and learn from our mentors even if doesn’t come to full fruition until years later.”
Two participating artists have connections to Ringing College. Katy Betz, who is currently an instructor at Ringing College, attended Laguna College of Art and Design where she studied with George Zebot. Former Ringling College instructor Vito Scarola attended California State University Long Beach and taught at Laguna College of Art and Design and Saddleback College. Everett Peck, a renowned illustrator, comics artist, cartoonist, animator and the creator of “Duckman,” will also be represented in the exhibit. Peck studied at California State University Long Beach. Work by another renowned artist, Greg Spalenka, will also be represented. Spalenka, who attended Saddleback College and taught at Laguna College of Art and Design, has produced art for such companies as Warner Bros, New Line, Time, Rolling Stone, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
Showings are by appointment only.
For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.