Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering its summer term classes online, June through September. Classes cover a variety of topics, including urban sketching, drawing, oil and acrylic painting, and figure and face drawing. Through the Zoom platform, students can learn from and interact with instructors, while receiving real-time creative encouragement and instruction. A Young Artists Studio for children will explore a new medium and technique every week. Projects include clay tree faces, found object sculptures, printmaking, textile dying, painting and much more.
Samantha Parkinson, director of Englewood Art Center, says that moving the classes online creates opportunities for students who are maintaining social distancing or are away from the area for the summer. “Now, more than ever, people are searching for ways to stay engaged, productive and creative,” she says. “These classes offer the opportunity, no matter where you are, to join EAC instructors for classes in painting, scratchboard, felt sculpture and more. For some, this is a long-awaited opportunity to connect with instructors and fellow students from the comfort of their home. And we’re thrilled to engage young aspiring artists this summer with our Young Artist Studios.”
Parkinson adds that she looks forward to the day when they will reconvene in-person classes, exhibitions and other enrichment programs. “Until then, we hope that you will support EAC and our instructors in exploring this new creative outlet.”
For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
