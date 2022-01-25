What is the best, most satisfying way to spend a Saturday? Raise a glass to Englewood and drink some suds for a good cause as the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset is hosting the second Englewood Beer Fest on Jan. 29.
The event, which takes place on Dearborn Street between Mango and Elm streets and on Orange Street from Green to Coconut, debuted in 2020. Like a lot of festive events, it spent 2021 suspended in Covid limbo. During that lull, the The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset formed. The first Englewood Beer Fest had been a hit, so the club decided to bring it back as its first big fund-raising event.
“We're trying to resurrect it from two years ago,” said event chairman Tony Babington. “Some of our people were a little shocked how well a beer event would go over in Englewood.”
Babington and his fellow club members are taking a leap of faith that the public's thirst for beer and good times wasn't just a one-time thing. He said the club owes a big thanks to J.J. Taylor Distributing, which helped arrange to get eight of the 10 brewers that will be at this edition of the beer fest. That matches the number of brewers at the inaugural event.
Participating breweries will include Fort Myers Brewing Co., Palm City Brewing Co., Point Ybel Brewing Co., Keel Farms Agrarian Ale and Cider, Sierra Nevada Brewing, The Tank Brewing, Lagunitas and Cigar City Brewing.
There will also be a couple of homegrown brewers with Englewood roots in the beer garden: Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., and Crazy Dingo Brewing.
With each brewer bringing two to five varieties, Babington said they are expecting there to be 35 to 40 different craft beers available for tasting.
Admission into the beer garden, which will be open from noon to 4 p.m., is $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Taster Tickets, as they are calling them, and access to the beer garden, will only be available to those 21 and over. However, admission to the festival is free and open to all ages.
The festival will open at 11 a.m., with food and craft vendors to peruse. Guests can try their hand at ax-throwing and/or just kick back and listen to the music. Two acts are slated: Noah's Arcade will take it back a generation with '90s alt rock, while the the duo Flat Water will be kickin' it country style.
Proceeds from the event will help Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset with it's community-focused activities throughout the year. Babington said.
“We're local people wanting to do good in our local community,” he said. “We've already elected things we're going to support this coming year.” Among them are the club's ongoing support of the Englewood Boys & Girls Club and the annual Holiday Shop with a Cop program, which they took part in this past season.
But there are other programs and projects throughout the year, he added. It's a matter of paying back and paying forward. Many of the members were born and raised around here, and they owe where they are today to the community, and specifically to Rotary. Babington himself was the recipient of a Rotary scholarship.
“Things like that make a difference,” he said. Who knows where he'd be if it hadn't been for that well-timed helping hand? Now, that he and his fellow club members are stakeholders, it's to everyone's benefit that they bring it full circle and invest in the community that invested in them.
“There's a lot of people who raise money for a lot of things, but it's the 'why' that matters,” he said.
For discounted Tasters Tickets, visit www.englewoodbeerfest.org to find a link to eventbrite.com. Cheers.
