Englewood Bike Nights returns to Englewood’s Pioneer Park on Dearborn St with a revised schedule to be quarterly with the next bike night occurring on April 20, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Joyce Colmar Owner of Vino Loco and Norm Coleman Organizer of Englewood Bike Nights and President of the Englewood Moose Riders have now come together to make Bike Night in Englewood the best experience it can be for all. The event will provide a destination for riders from all over S.W. Florida.
There will be live entertainment, food, Beverages, Games, raffles, 50/50 drawings. Enter for a chance to win a 2020 Harley Davidson from Bert’s Black Widow Harley Davidson of Port Charlotte and The Moose Riders 1933.
Music will be by:
5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Beans & Seeds
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Verge
8 p.m. to10 p.m. The Rusty Wright Band
All proceeds from the event will go to Moose Rider’s Charities. Help raise money for charities like Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, The Sheriff’s Youth Ranch, F.A.M.E. (Friend for the Advancement of Musical Education), Suncoast Humane Society and many more. Best of all, have fun while doing it.
Find out more about Englewood Bike Nights, visit www.englewoodbikenights.com.
The Moose Riders 1933 is an activity group of the Englewood Moose Lodge #1933 in Englewood, Florida. They are organized to create enjoyable rides for their members who are motorcycle enthusiast and at the same time raise funds for their numerous Chosen Charities Bikes of all types are welcome.
For more information visit www.moose riders1933.com.
