Englewood Seafood & Music Festival

The 4th Annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival will be May 7-9 at Dearborn Street Plaza, Englewood.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

By Paragon Festivals

The 4th Annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival will be May 7-9 at Dearborn Street Plaza, Englewood.

Choose your foods from a menu of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes all cooked fresh on site by local restaurants and food purveyors. Seafood dishes are prepared using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast.

While enjoying your meal, sit back and relax to musical entertainment consisting of live on stage. May 7 performers include the Sarasota Steel Pan Band (Caribbean, Jazz), North Jetty Allstars and Jack’d Up. Enjoy performances on May 8 by Mike Tozier, Kettle of Fish, Brenda Watty & Her Peeps, One Night Rodeo and Damon Fowler. On May 9, Close out the weekend listening to Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Dr. Dave Band and Fleetwood Max.

During breaks between performances, enjoy time shopping a marketplace of fine arts, crafts, and select fine products and food items.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments