The 3rd Annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival will be Jan. 24-26 in Pioneer Park, Englewood, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Choose your foods from a diverse menu of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes all cooked fresh on site by local restaurants and food purveyors. Seafood dishes are prepared using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast. Select from a diversity of side dishes and of course — awesome desserts! Liquid refreshment includes selections of alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit drinks along with sodas and bottled water.
While immersed in great food, listen to some of Florida’s top musical groups from genres such as R&B, blues, jazz, rock and Caribbean sounds. Friday night performers are: West Coast Steel Pan Band (jazz, Caribbean), Big Night Out (dance, rock, alternative) and Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul). Saturday performances are by: Jack’d Up (rock, pop, dance, alternative rock), The Whole Band featuring Callie Chappell (Americana, rock, variety), RJ Howson (R&B, blues, rock), the Billy Rice Band (country rock) and JP Soars & The Red Hots (soul, blues). Sunday performances are by Triggerfish (pop, rock, country), The Verge (classic rock ,70s to present) and Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band). (subject to change).
During breaks between performances, enjoy time shopping a marketplace of fine arts, crafts and select fine products and food items.
