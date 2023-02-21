Englewood United Methodist Church plans giant rummage sale

The gymnasium-sized Fellowship Hall at Englewood United Methodist Church will be filled inside and out with thousands of items, Feb. 23-25.
From 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23, there will be a special “early bird” pre-sale. A $5 “shop early admission fee” charged at the door, that day only, will give shoppers an edge over others in finding prime treasures.
There will still be countless great deals with no admission fee on the traditional Friday and Saturday sale days, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25.
Shoppers can browse through furniture, small appliances, electronics, toys, clothes, jewelry, fabrics, crafts, books, artificial flowers, artwork, tools, hardware, kitchenware, home decor, and just about everything imaginable at this bargain hunters’ paradise.
The United Women of Faith (formerly United Methodist Women) initiated this sale and have presented it annually for decades to benefit charitable programs locally and abroad. While members of the United Methodist Men have always helped out, in recent years the sale has grown to be a larger joint project of the women and men’s groups. They split the net proceeds evenly to help fund their respective efforts to benefit people in need.
Both groups use funds from the sale to award postsecondary scholarships to local youth who attend or participate in the church which has a seasonal congregation exceeding 2,000. They also contribute to Family Promise (serving homeless families), Englewood Helping Hand, Meals on Wheels and Foundations Pre-School.
To support other charitable efforts, the United Women of Faith add their share of the sale money to that generated by their November Christmas Bazaar. Other programs they assist include Englewood Community Care Clinic, FISH, Loveland School, Habitat for Humanity of both Sarasota and Charlotte Counties, United Methodist Committee on Relief, Echo Agricultural Missions and Community Development, Appalachian Service Project, Kairos Prison Ministry and Solve Maternity Homes.
Likewise, to serve others in the community, the United Methodist Men add their share of the proceeds to funds generated by their popular country breakfasts held every other Saturday from until April 1 in Fellowship Hall.
