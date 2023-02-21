Englewood United Methodist Church plans giant rummage sale

The gymnasium-sized Fellowship Hall at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn, Englewood, will be filled inside and out with thousands of items, Feb. 23-25.

The gymnasium-sized Fellowship Hall at Englewood United Methodist Church will be filled inside and out with thousands of items, Feb. 23-25.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23, there will be a special “early bird” pre-sale. A $5 “shop early admission fee” charged at the door, that day only, will give shoppers an edge over others in finding prime treasures.


