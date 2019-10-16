Everyone’s favorite pig will be in the spotlight

Everyone’s favorite pig will be in the spotlight as Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre presents “Charlotte’s Web” playing on select dates through Nov. 15.

“Charlotte’s Web” tells the loveable story about a young pig named Wilbur, who is saved by a crafty spider Charlotte and a little girl named Fern. Though small in size, Charlotte’s big heart helps Wilbur understand and accept his place in the world. This musical version is full of great songs, dancing and a barnyard full of lively farm animals.

Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages.

Early matinee shows begin with lunch at 10:30 a.m. and the show at 11:30 a.m. Matinees begin with lunch at noon and the show at 1 p.m. The chef’s special buffet includes children’s favorites like pizza, chicken fingers, french fries, pasta and more.

