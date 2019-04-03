The State College of Florida Foundation will host “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” a fun-filled gathering that features food, music and fireworks as part of its 31st annual Evening Under the Stars.
The event begins 6 p.m. April 6 at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, under a star-filled sky.
Help welcome the Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility to the neighborhood with an evening of baseball-themed music performed by The Venice Symphony and SCF musicians under the direction of SCF’s Music Program Manager and Director of Instrumental Studies, Dr. Robyn Bell, followed by a grand fireworks finale.
Bring your friends, coolers and chairs, then sit back and relish popular tunes from Kenny Rogers, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Eddie Vedder, Count Basie, Neil Diamond, the Sugar Hill Gang and more.
General admission tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Children under 10 are free. Reserved general admission tickets are $30 in advance and allow ticket holders to bring chairs and coolers to the campus between noon and 2 p.m. on April 6, to reserve a spot. In case of rain, the event will be held at 6 p.m. April 7 at SCF Venice.
Tickets can be purchased online at SCF-Foundation.org/EUS or through select ticket outlets, including the SCF Venice Cashier’s office, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, Bldg. 100; Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, 400 Barcelona Ave., Venice; or Key Agency, 1201 S. McCall Road in Englewood and 14942 Tamiami Trail, Suite H, in North Port.
Lead sponsors include the Edmund & Elizabeth Campbell Foundation, SEI Investments, Synovus, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Venice Gondolier Sun, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Redenta & Stephen Picazio, Turbine Weld, Sheriff Tom Knight, Premier Community Bank, Atlanta Braves Spring Training Facility and Key Agency.
For more information, call 941-752-5390, or visit: scf-foundation.org/eus.
