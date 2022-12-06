"Lights in Bloom" features more than two million lights and other holiday and botanical decorations along the walkways and throughout gardens of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' 15-acre downtown Sarasota campus. The walk-through show will run select nights from Dec. 10 through Jan. 5.
Guests also can enjoy games, kids’ activities like balloon twisting and face painting, and signature holiday photo opportunities. Food and beverages, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase from the Michael’s on East Grill, Selby House Café and other vendors.
“Now in its 19th year, our award-winning 'Lights in Bloom' show really has become a must-do tradition in the Sarasota region,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “We love welcoming community members of all ages to experience our downtown bayfront sanctuary magically transformed for the year-end holidays.”
Admission options for each night of the show include early entry at 5:30 p.m. and general admission at 6:30 p.m. On Dec. 17, an additional “all inclusive” ticket choice provides on-site valet parking, a buffet dinner and open bar in the gardens’ event center, and early access to the grounds.
In both 2021 and 2019, "Lights in Bloo" made the top-10 list of “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
