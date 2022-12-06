MSBG_LightsInBloom2021_FloridaReaindeerOnGreatLawn_by-Cliff-Roles.jpg

"Lights in Bloom" features more than two million lights and other holiday and botanical decorations along the walkways and throughout gardens of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.

 Photo courtesy of Cliff Roles

"Lights in Bloom" features more than two million lights and other holiday and botanical decorations along the walkways and throughout gardens of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' 15-acre downtown Sarasota campus. The walk-through show will run select nights from Dec. 10 through Jan. 5.

Guests also can enjoy games, kids’ activities like balloon twisting and face painting, and signature holiday photo opportunities. Food and beverages, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase from the Michael’s on East Grill, Selby House Café and other vendors.


