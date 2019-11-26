I do love going to the theater, especially since I have a bit of a background in it.
Not to brag too much, but I did receive rave reviews for my standout role as Lucy in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which enjoyed an extended run at the Lakewood Baptist Church in the ’70s. I’m pretty sure that I was at least one of the best performers out of my whole youth group.
So needless to say, I have a great respect for the abilities of my fellow actors. And when I attended my very first production at the Lemon Bay Playhouse, I was not disappointed.
According to their website, “Lemon Bay Playhouse, The Englewood Community Theatre, Inc., was formed by a few local amateur actors and incorporated in April 1987. The group took over a rented store-front space in July of that year and acquired a nonprofit 501©(3) organization status. In August a two-performance talent night was held to raise funds needed to convert the space to a theatre. The first full production, “Play On,” opened Sept. 24, 1987.”
Currently, the Playhouse is raising money to move to a bigger site and judging by the packed house for “Lying in State,” they could definitely use a larger space. While filing into the around 80 seats or so theatre, I had the chance to speak to a few volunteers. They’re not hard to find, since everyone involved with the Lemon Bay Playhouse is a volunteer.
But here’s the thing, “volunteer” does not mean lesser quality. I discovered this, because the actors in the play I watched were absolutely spectacular. Granted, the dialogue written by playwright David C. Hyer gave them a lot to work with, but still, it was so much fun to watch the actors perform it so well.
In the audience, I was sitting next to the “two Anns” (Forsyth and Polk), friends and neighbors who have attended several performances at the Playhouse, and they said they were planning to get season tickets, because they enjoyed it so much.
During intermission, much of the audience headed out to the lobby, where volunteers (of course) had set up tables with coffee, tea, wine, water and some munchies. They had a couple of jars set up, so people could leave donations for the snacks, if they wanted, and everyone did. When added to the money raised by the 50/50 raffle people had the option of buying tickets for upon entering the building, the possibility of getting a new theatre inched a little bit closer.
I, naturally, completely understand an actor’s desire to grace as many people as possible with their talents, in a larger venue. I never really felt the Fellowship Hall at my church gave me ample opportunity to fully flesh out Lucy.
After the play was over, all of the actors went into the lobby to speak with the patrons, which is another advantage of supporting community theatre. The cast and crew are not so far removed from the audience, and if you want to talk to them about the production or about their craft, you can. That’s why we should protect and support local artists and performance venues like the Lemon Bay Playhouse at all costs.
Even if you’re not also an actor, like I am.
