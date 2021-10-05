ensembleNewSRQ, the innovative chamber music ensemble, launches its sixth season with a return to live performance in “Don’t Look Down,” featuring three works by three young American composers.
The concert features Yaz Lancaster’s ethereal and reflective “Sequoia.” Pianist Conor Hanick returns with the second-ever performance of Chris Cerrone’s poignant work, “Don’t Look Down,” for percussion quartet and piano. And, two years in the making, Max Grafe’s “Shadow Theatre,” composed specifically for enSRQ’s artistic directors and founders, George Nickson and Samantha Bennett, and for pianist Hanick, will receive its world premiere. The mainstage concert, which will also be live-streamed, is at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota.
According to Nickson, the three works feature “composers who write for and around percussion. Lancaster’s work explores a sound world and evocative nature that people would not normally expect to come from the percussion world. Grafe’s work casts a narrative between the interplay of percussion, piano and violin, creating characters and moods for each as they battle through the score. Cerrone’s work turns the piano on its head and assimilates it back into almost a percussion instrument, making the pianist a chameleon amongst the percussion quartet, mimicking and blending into the huge field of percussion instruments surrounding it, some of which people might not have realized were percussion instruments like bike pumps, harmonicas, tuned beer bottles, large wooden blocks with sandpaper and more.”
Bennett says she’s thrilled to open the season with Lancaster’s “Sequoia,” an “enchanting, reflective work that that calls us all together.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Tickets are $25 for in-person single tickets; $10 for single concert streaming access; $115 for a membership that includes both live tickets and streaming access. More information on ticket packages is available at www.ensrq.org.
About ensembleNEWSRQ
Founded in 2015 by violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, ensembleNEWSRQ (enSRQ) is a versatile chamber music ensemble in Sarasota, FL, dedicated to playing and advocating for the music of contemporary composers. Through thoughtfully curated and innovative programs, enSRQ demonstrates how contemporary music is a reflection of our world and cultural experience. The ensemble strives to manifest the creativity of the current generation and inspire audiences to participate in musical culture in a profound way.
