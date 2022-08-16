ensembleNewSRQ, the innovative chamber music ensemble, is celebrating its seventh season with contemporary masterworks, compelling new compositions, exciting collaborations and world premieres. Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, the group’s founders and co-artistic directors, have curated a six-program season that shines a light on the evolution of music in the 21st century.

Highlights of enSRQ’s season includes tributes to recently passed composers, George Crumb and Louis Andriessen; a concert highlighting Indigenous composers; world premieres of newly commissioned works by the renowned British composer Mark-Anthony Turnage and the emerging American percussionist/composer Shaun Tilburg and a collaboration with Sarasota Contemporary Dance. This season concludes with a first-ever concert at the Sarasota Opera House featuring 40 musicians. 


