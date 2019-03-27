Epiphany Cathedral students to perform 'Bugsy Malone Jr.'

Students from Epiphany Cathedral School (ECS) in Venice will be performing the musical “Bugsy Malone Jr.” on Venice Theatre’s MainStage.
Venice Theatre’s principal teacher and actor, director and choreographer Brad Wages is directing the show.
“We’re getting very excited about ‘Bugsy Malone Jr.’ And don’t be a wise guy, eh! You’re gonna love it,” Wages said. “It is a fast-paced comic parody of the well-known 1920s gangster films.
“Rather than prohibition, the plot revolves around which gang has the best pie recipe. It is a story that will entertain all ages. This year’s cast is bursting with talent, energy and a commitment to fun.”
The production is the product of a partnership formed between ECS and Venice Theatre 14 years ago. Epiphany students attend weekly instruction at the theater during the school year that fulfills the students’ theater arts credits for the year.
This is the 10th year that ECS and VT are presenting a fully produced musical.
“This partnership is an opportunity for our children to perform at a theater with professional staff,” said MC Heffner, ECS principal. “We are thrilled to watch our students transform into such remarkable performers each year. We see our students take on roles and responsibilities that enrich their learning experience as only the arts can.”
Sandy Davisson, VT’s director of Education and Outreach said: “Hats off to Principal Heffner, who knows the power of performing arts.
“Students learn life skills like problem solving, thinking on their feet, and accessing the power of their imaginations. This ability to imagine new ways of doing things is key to enhancing young people’s marketability in the 21st century.
“Years ago, two brothers imagined a machine that could fly. That idea turned into a multi-trillion dollar business and changed the world. We need students who can build airplanes, but we also need students who can imagine them in the first place.”
Wages said: “The Venice Theatre/ECS partnership has proven to be a success, not only artistically, but in the daily lives of our students. They are finding their own voice and experiencing higher levels of self-confidence and assurance.
“To me, seeing their confidence grow is what makes this program and the arts invaluable. The students also learn the value of commitment and the importance of working as a group toward a larger goal.”
The multidisciplinary program designed by Venice Theatre and ECS is structured to satisfy students of all ability levels who share a love for the performing arts. The discipline of a performing arts program provides effective techniques and skills that carry over to students’ social and academic development.
ECS invites the whole community to see its students shine in “Bugsy Malone Jr.”
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. March 29 and March 30, and 2 p.m. March 31.
Tickets are $8 to $10 and are on sale now. Contact ECS at 941-488-2215 for tickets and more information. Tickets are not being sold through Venice Theatre’s box office.
