Put on some Jimmy Buffett, and it all becomes clear — life was meant to be lived in sandals, sipping a cocktail from a coconut shell. Just the name Jimmy Buffett can start your imagination into vacation mode.
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is sending audiences over the horizon with its current production of “Escape to Margaritaville.”
The musical draws its inspiration from the music of Buffett and includes about two dozen of his songs.
The creative team that put the show together had an interesting challenge — to create a Buffett-inspired version of a tropical paradise for an audience perched along the Gulf of Mexico.
“It's been very easy in terms of research,” said Amy Marie McCleary, who directed and choreographed the show. “I've lived in Southwest Florida for about 20 years, and all I had to do was look around me.”
The tricky part, McCleary said, was setting a tone that was realistic but stylized. That's true of any musical, but in this case the tone had to be true to some well-known, much-loved music
McCleary decided to read Buffett's autobiography. The impression she came away with was that his music creates a mythical world, and he's sort of brought some of it into his real life.
“He flies planes and sails boats,” McCleary said. It occurred to her that while Buffett's songs are filled with idyllic settings, there's also a recurrent undercurrent of people seeking something, just like the characters in the play.
“The characters are all coming into the show with blinders on as they lead their lives, they're trapped in their own way of thinking,” McCleary said. They're all looking for something, “they're just not sure where to look.”
The story opens at a little beachfront establishment on a Caribbean island where Tully is a singer and Brick tends bar. Their main pastime is romancing the female tourists, and they quickly zero in on Rachael and Tammy, who've just arrived from Cincinnati. But the only hot time Rachael is after is at the volcano she's come to study, and Tammy is taking a break from her prewedding jitters to a fiance who is quickly established as her Mr. Wrong. Of course, sparks fly, but before smoke leads to fire, forces beyond their control cut everything short.
From there the story covers a few years and makes its way to Cincinnati and eventually back to the island, with each character growing along the way.
“It's a very reflective piece,” McCleary said. The characters are all at a place in life where they are reassessing if they are on the path they should be on, whether they have the balance of responsibility and enjoyment that they really want.
While McCleary turned much of her attention to the inner life of the characters, set designer Evan Adamson's task was to create physical surroundings that reflected that life.
When the play opens, the first thing the audience sees is a video of what looks like a bird's eye view of a beach, flying over what appear to be beach umbrellas. But as the angle comes more down to Earth, we see that they are cocktail umbrellas.
That sets the visual precedent, Adamson said, as he set out to create physical spaces that were vibrant and could hold their own with the musical elements while conveying symbolic meaning.
“Nothing is taken too literally in my approach,” Adamson said. “It' all sort of metaphoric.
It begins with Margaritaville, where we meet Tully and Brick. It needed to give the impression of the sort of beachfront place where you could pop in for a burger and a beer, Adamson said. It needed to come off as a little rundown but to still have a cheery energy.
With 25 scene changes, Adamson had to represent not only changes in space but in the characters' state of mind. Nowhere is this more true than when the story moves from paradise to Cincinnati.
“I wanted there to be a stark difference,” Adamson said. “ I tried to have the form of the scenery be a mirrors of each other — layouts that are similar in configuration but feel completely different.”
For instance, both locales include a bar. The bar in Margaritaville is bright and decked out in cocktail-umbrella colors. In the upper Midwest, the bar is roughly in the same location, but it is all in dark earth tones. The contrast was to create a sense of the characters' journeys in a literal sense while representing their inner journeys.
Of course it's the audience that's really on the journey. McCleary said Buffett fans will have fun spotting which elements of the show were influenced by which songs. For instance, she said, by the time “Cheeseburger in Paradise” comes up in Act II, any fan will have guessed who it will be about.
And for those who aren't longtime fans, she said, don't worry, you don't have to be a Parrot Head, it just helps.
