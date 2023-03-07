“I’ve been singing Jimmy Buffett’s songs for years. Over the last 15 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with him several times," said Jimmy Stowe. “That’s when I developed a real affection for him and his music. I decided to concentrate on becoming a nice tribute to him — not an impersonator, but reflecting him with authenticity and in the best possible light."
Photo provided
Jimmy Stow & the Stowaways bring Margaritaville to the Gulf Theater with their tribute to Jimmy Buffett.
Jimmy Buffett has always been about leaving day-to-day stresses behind and escaping into whatever paradise you seek — cheeseburgers, margaritas and all.
For 20 years Jimmy Stowe has been preaching that tropical gospel, performing with his backup band, The Stowaways — a rock-steady unit of seasoned keyboardist Larry Agovino, steadfast drummer Wiley Lulfs, Doug Walker on steel pan and Tony Verdejo on percussion.
Since the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Hotel opened recently, they’ve been the house tribute band representing the Buffett brand in the lobby.
“When guests walk into the hotel, we’re their first experience of Margaritaville. I take pride in that and try to do a great job for them,” said Stowe.
“I’ve been singing Jimmy Buffett’s songs for years. Over the last 15 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with him several times.
“That’s when I developed a real affection for him and his music. I decided to concentrate on becoming a nice tribute to him — not an impersonator, but reflecting him with authenticity and in the best possible light.
“The irony now is that I’ve lost my hair, it’s grey and I’ve got the glasses, and I’m starting to actually resemble the guy.
“I do sound like him, though, because I’ve always had an ability to change my voice to emulate the people I’m singing. Even Jimmy has noted that it’s kind of freaky.”
The Stowaways’ Gulf Theater show will be all the Buffett music you know and love, with the expected audience banter. Close your eyes and you’ll become a Parrot Head, if you aren’t one already.
“Jimmy’s an incredible songwriter, a national treasure with a whole cultural phenomenon surrounding him,” Stowe said. “He’s created his own separate genre of music and a sought-after lifestyle for many.”
