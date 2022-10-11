• Charlotte Players. The theater made it though the hurricane. "Blithe Spirit" will be pushed to November. "Rumors" has been canceled. For additional information, visit www.charlotteplayers.org.
• The Venice Theatre suffered significant damage. All events have been suspended until further notice. For updates, visit https://venicetheatre.org.
• CoolToday Park has suffered significant damage. As a result, the park will remain closed. Events scheduled through Oct. 15 have been canceled. The celebrity softball game and Rodney Atkins concert at CoolToday Park has been rescheduled to Nov. 4, 2023. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark.
• Hurricane Ian benefit concert. The Southwest Florida Symphony's MiniMasterworks concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This is a free concert with monetary donations going to the Charlotte County Community Foundation and nonperishable supplies going to the Jewish Federation of Lee and Charlotte counties. Limited capacity. For additional information, call 941-205-8545.
• Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has made it through with no damage and are working to get up and running as quickly as possible. For updates, visit broadwaypalm.com.
• Visani stood strong during Hurricane Ian. Visit www.visani.net for updated scheduling.
• Fishermen’s Village has reopened. Restaurants are operating with limited menus. Based on limited availability of Internet and phone service, cash may be the preferred method of payment at most locations. For hours and updates, visit www.facebook.com/fishermensvillage.
• The Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice, will re-open Oct. 17. For additional information, call 941-485-7136.
• Sea Grape Artists Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, received significant damage and is temporarily closed. For additional information, visit https://seagrapegallery.com.
• The historic homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, as well as other buildings at Edison and Ford Winter Estates have weathered another hurricane and are in great condition. Once the power is on and the debris is cleared, the site will re-open to the public. Up-to-date information will also be posted on the Facebook page @EdisonFordFL.
• The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art weathered Hurricane Ian without substantial damage to the buildings. The museum expects to reopen in the next few days. For updates, visit www.ringling.org.
• Marie Selby Gardens' downtown Sarasota campus is open to the public for regular hours. The Historic Spanish Point campus is expected to open soon. For updates, visit https://selby.org.
• The Punta Gorda Airport has resumed Allegiant flight operations. The Bailey Terminal sustained minimal damage. Allegiant is planning to continue operating flights at PGD for the foreseeable future, however, passengers should check directly with Allegiant’s website, app or email for potential changes to their itineraries. Visit www.flypgd.com for additional information.
• The Wonderland of Lights & Santa's Playland has canceled the holiday light show scheduled for Dec. 2 through Dec. 25 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. Current ticket holders will be notified by email and will receive a full refund. For additional information, visit https://thewonderlandoflights.com.
