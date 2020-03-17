Event cancellations/postponements

Several events that were scheduled for upcoming weeks have been canceled due to health concerns related to the coronavirus. If you have an event that is now canceled or postponed, please send the information to newstips@yoursun.com.
CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS
• The Englewood Art Center will be closed from March 17 until May 5.
• Charlotte County Genealogical Society March Membership meeting on March 18
• Kara and the Kaleidogroove Band Concert at the Venice Art Center on March 18
• South Gulf Cove Homeowner’s Association regular meeting on March 18
• Charlotte County Chamber’s Third Wednesday Coffee on March 18
• The Punta Gorda Thursday Wine Walk for March 19
• Peace River Audubon Society’s Annual Fundraising Banquet set for March 19
• “ARTlandish” for the American Cancer Society at the Venice Art Center on March 19
• Dive-In Movie at North Port Aquatic Center on March 20
• Sarasota Film Festival Kick off Party at the Venice Art Center on March 20
• Babcock Ranch British Invasion Night on March 21
• City of North Port’s Community Yard Sale on March 21
• North Port Community Night at CoolToday Park on March 21
• Venice Area Old Timers Picnic on March 21
• Peace River National Art Festival from March 21-22
• The Duprees concert at Heron Creek on March 23
• Baila Miller Lecture at the Venice Art Center on March 24
• A Celebration for Ray Sandrock on March 24. A date to celebrate his retirement will be set later.
• Women’s Resource Center’s “Career Connections” event in Sarasota on March 25
• Movie on the Green: Viewer’s Choice in North Port on March 27
• The 2020 Sarasota Film Festival set for March 27-April 5. No new dates have been set.
• Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans events on March 28
• North Port Community Baby Shower and Preschool Expo on March 28
• Babcock Ranch Fitness Fest on March 28
• The South Gulf Cove’s Community Emergency Response Tea Parrothead Party for March 28
• The Cahal Dunne and ChoirPlay concert in North Port on March 28
• Englewood Indivisible's meeting March 28.
• The Rotary Club of Punta Gorda's regular Thursday lunch meetings for the next four weeks.
• Placida Rotary Seafood Festival from March 28-29
• Babcock Ranch’s Food Truck Fridays and Farmers Markets through the end of March
• Kitt Moran Concert at the Venice Art Center on April 1
• Venice Art Center Volunteer Appreciation Party on April 2. A future date will be decided.
• Flashlight Egg Hunt in North Port on April 3
• City of North Port’s “Egg”Normous Egg Hunt on April 4
• The North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children aka Back Pack Angels’ 10th Anniversary Gala Toast on April 4. The group plans to reschedule the event for November and money will be refunded to those who have purchased tickets. Donated gifts, raffle baskets will be used at the next fundraiser.
• Elevate Englewood's Cornhole Combats Cancer tournament on April 4.
• Artini Fundraiser at the Venice Art Center on April 8.
• The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce citywide garage sale at Comfort Storage postponed until April 11
• Charlotte County Genealogical Society Volunteer Luncheon on April 15
• St. Charles Knights of Columbus Friday Fish Fry dinners
• Charlotte County Relay for Life on April 18
• Punta Gorda Block Party and Old Timers Luncheon on April 25.
• Bayfront Health’s general health education classes and support groups through the end of April.
• All Little League games and practices
• Englewood Youth Soccer Association and Sprouts games and practices. The current plan is to resume March 23.
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Spring Break Sports Clinic; tuition will be refunded
• All Venice Main Street events through May 1
• Ringling College of Art and Design’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and Studio + Digital Arts classes through May 1.
• The AARP Tax-Aide site at the Elsie Quirk library is closed indefinitely
• Sarasota County's 2020 Tour de Parks Bicycle Ride is postponed until this Fall
• Major League Spring Training games
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s Citizen Police Academy is postponed. Future dates to be decided.
