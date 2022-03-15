Everything that can go wrong does go wrong in 'The play that goes wrong'

Florida Studio Theatre presents the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy, "The Play That Goes Wrong," by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer.
In this fast-paced comedy follows the opening night of an amateur theatre troupe’s production of a 1920s whodunit, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” As the performance gets underway, every conceivable thing that can go wrong does go wrong. Cues are forgotten. The fireplace mantel falls and doors get stuck. The leading lady is knocked unconscious. Words are horribly mispronounced. Still, despite all this mayhem, the accident-prone thespians stay committed to making it to their final curtain call, much to audiences’ delight.
“In this day and age, great new comedies come along rarely,” said Bruce Jordan, the show’s director. “The Play That Goes Wrong is exactly that — a great new comedy. We have a marvelous cast of strong stage comedians and it will be great fun for us to explore the show together.”
"The Play That Goes Wrong" started out as a one-act play performed for a meager audience of four in a small performance venue, but, over the past decade, the play has grown to become an international phenomenon. The comedy has been performed for over two million people across six continents.
“I think this play is so popular across languages and cultures because we all can relate to things that don't go the way they are supposed to,” said John Long, who plays Robert, an amateur actor who fancies himself to be the next Sir Ian McKellen. “Whether it's a presentation for our jobs, a realtor showing a new house to a prospective buyer, or the door won't open … that's life. It's usually mortifying when it happens to you, but when it happens to someone else, it’s funny. This play is full of people and objects that don't cooperate, and that's funny to us, because, although we may not admit it, we have all been there.”
