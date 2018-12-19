The famous phrase about the three most important factors that make up a real estate deal being “location, location, location,” has been attributed to several different real estate developers and hoteliers in the past century. But one thing is certain — location is certainly one of the, if not the most, important aspects that help ensure success for a hotel, retail establishment or restaurant.
Evie’s Spanish Point (ESP) has the location part covered. Situated directly on the Sarasota Bay, under a large tiki hut, with additional seating outside on the grass and the sand, ESP occupies a prime spot of waterfront real estate.
It’s one of 10 restaurants/bars/other establishments from Ellenton to Osprey, owned by Sarasota father and son team Steve and Mike Evanoff. General Manager Lynee Price said that when the partners bought the ESP property about two and a half years ago, it was in terrible disrepair.
“The building that our kitchen is in now was part of a fishing village that had been here since the fifties,” she said. “Among other things, they (the Evanoffs) rebuilt the docks and moved the bar, so that people could see the water. They also put in ADA-compliant bathrooms.”
ESP’s menu contains much of what one would expect from a tropical, waterfront tiki bar — burgers, baskets, tacos, soups and salads. Price said that it wouldn’t be considered upscale dining, but the food is delicious.
“People especially love our nachos,” she said. “We do cabbage and your choice of protein (chicken, pork, chili or shrimp), and then we top it with queso, shredded cheese and crema. The ESP burger is seasoned and pressed on the grill, and our fish and chips are always good.”
ESP is both kid-friendly and dog-friendly, too. Well-behaved pups are welcome to hang out with mom and dad at the picnic tables on the grass.
Between the tables under the tiki hut and outside on the lawn and sand, there is seating for about 160 people, which makes it a great place to take a crowd. The bar is large and sitting in the center of the tiki, and that’s a favorite spot for the many regulars who stop by at all times of the day. There is also live entertainment Wednesday through Sunday, weather permitting.
Though the crowds can be fairly big during season, the management at ESP caters to their loyal locals. They sell T-shirts, Tervis tumblers and hats at the restaurant. If you buy one and bring it in on a Tuesday, you can take advantage of a buy one, get one free drink.
Ryan Leline, area manager for the Evanoffs’ ten businesses, said that the restaurant regularly hosts and takes part in fundraisers and events for various organizations in the community.
“The locals here have been very supportive of Evie’s Spanish Point,” he said. “They are everything to us, so we like to give back, when we can.”
Evie’s Spanish Point is located at 135 Bayview Drive, in Osprey, and is open every day, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Happy Hour is Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then from 8 p.m. until close. For more information, visit the website at www.spanishpointtiki.com or call 941-218-6114.
