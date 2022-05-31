The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall subscription series features a spectacular array of Broadway productions, dance performances and subscriber specials.
Mary Bensel, executive director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, expresses her enthusiasm as we enter a “A Whole New World” this upcoming season. “I am thrilled to announce the 2022-2023 subscription series featuring Broadway shows, amazing dance shows and subscriber specials."
The Broadway series includes the universal tale of fame, fortune and murder "Chicago" (Nov. 29-30), the thrilling classic "My Fair Lady" (Dec. 13-15), the beloved movie turned live production "Legally Blonde" (Jan. 4-5) and the mesmerizing and powerful reinvention of "Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour" (Jan. 10-12), which opens the new leg of the tour at the Van Wezel, the timeless story of Disney’s "Aladdin" (Jan. 24-29) and his wondrous flying carpet and comedic Genie, and the worldwide smash-hit phenomenon Blue Man Group (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). The thrills of Broadway continue with the Sarasota Premiere of the ridiculously clever "Tootsie" (Feb. 13-15), the wickedly funny "Mean Girls" (April 11-16) and the record-breaking and beloved multiple Tony Award-winner "Cats" (April 18-20).
The Dance Series includes the widely acclaimed Momix's "Alice" (Feb. 8), the universally renowned dance company Ailey II (Feb. 23) and the fresh and vibrant Pilobolus 50th Anniversary (March 7).
