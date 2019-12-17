Venice Theatre is proud to present the 20th annual production of its original musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” This delightful version of Charles Dickens’ classic story was commissioned by Venice Theatre in 2000.
“A Christmas Carol” features a score by the late E. Suzan Ott, book, lyrics and new music by Scott Keys with new music arranged and scored by the late Jason Brenner. In 2018 a new song was added to the score by Eli Schildkraut.
Experiencing Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey through Christmas past, present and future has become an annual holiday tradition for many people in the community.
Venice Theatre’s Producing Executive Director Murray Chase is directing “A Christmas Carol” for the 18th consecutive year. Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky has also been involved with the production for 18 years. Many cast members have been a part of the production for years (often playing new roles as they get older). The lead role of Scrooge will be played for the second year in a row by director, choreographer, teacher and performer, Brad Wages.
Wages, who has directed and choreographed many of Venice Theatre’s most successful musicals including the current sold-out hits “Mamma Mia!” and “Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for The Holidays” says, “I’ve always loved the inspiring message of ‘A Christmas Carol’ and Scrooge was a bucket-list role for me. One of the first full-length shows I remember being in was ‘A Christmas Carol’ when I was about 9 or 10 years old. I’ve played Bob Cratchit, Young Scrooge and now I’m blessed to play the man himself.”
Chase says, “In addition to casting a new star last year, we incorporated a wonderful new song from Eli Schildkraut. Eli began performing at Venice Theatre as a kid and moved on to music directing shows when he was just 13. Now he’s a student at Berklee College of Music and he’s become part of our creative team via Skype and emails. I’m very happy with his songwriting.”
Last year audiences saw quite a few changes in the look and feel of the production with new scenic, lighting and sound designs. Those changes and upgrades went over well with patrons who nearly sold out last year’s performance. The show will keep evolving with little improvements, but Chase says the heart of the story remains timeless.
