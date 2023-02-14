Experience the power and grace of Ailey II

 Photo by Nir Arieli

Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of outstanding and emerging choreographers.

One of the most popular dance companies in the country, Ailey II combines a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. The company continues to expand the bridge from the studio to the stage for talented young performers from The Ailey School under the wings of Artistic Director Francesca Harper, who took her first dance steps at the school where her mother was director from 1984-2010.


