Experience the power and grace of Ailey II

Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of outstanding and emerging choreographers.
One of the most popular dance companies in the country, Ailey II combines a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. The company continues to expand the bridge from the studio to the stage for talented young performers from The Ailey School under the wings of Artistic Director Francesca Harper, who took her first dance steps at the school where her mother was director from 1984-2010.
“I am excited for audiences far and near to experience the power and grace of these superbly gifted dancers in remarkable works by a variety of powerful choreographic voices,” said Harper. “It’s an honor to lead Ailey II into its next era, keeping Alvin Ailey’s legacy of artistry and generosity moving forward while nurturing the next generation of performing artists on a journey of discovery.”
