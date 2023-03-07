The Circus Arts Conservatory and Key Chorale are come together again for this year’s production of "Cirque des Voix: Circus of the Voices," a one-of-a-kind performing arts experience taking place March 10-12.

Thirteen years ago, CAC co-founder, President & CEO Pedro Reis and Key Chorale’s Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins joined forces to create a unique and special arts presentation, as they combined the more than 100 voices of the Key Chorale with the 40-piece Cirque Orchestra and live circus artists. This season’s three performances will feature acts choreographed to exciting and unforgettable compositions. Circus artists of national and international acclaim, as well as youth performers from the CAC’s Sailor Circus Academy, will dazzle audiences with acts performed to exquisite musical accompaniment.


