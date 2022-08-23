Art Center Sarasota’s exhibition season continues with four exhibits, Sept. 1-30. “Live in Color” features mixed-media works on canvas by Alissa Silvers that were inspired by the vibrant beach cities of South Florida. Jesse Clark’s “Everglow” is a series of staged photographic works that focus on the beauty of hope and overcoming, while acknowledging the issues Black communities face. “I Am The Clay” is curated by Carla O'Brien, the owner of Sarasota Clay Company, is an all-ceramics exhibit featuring work by 16 artists. “Pop!” juried by Danny Olda, is an exhibit of artwork inspired by the Pop Art movement. 

'Live in Color'


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments