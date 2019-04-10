Fairy House display and contest

Children of all ages are invited to submit a Fairy House for display in the “Enchanted Forest” and judging at the “Tree Fair 2019!” that will be held April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the North Port Community Center, 4940 Pan Am Blvd., hosted by People for Trees, Inc.
A Fairy House is a small structure where fairies can live in harmony with nature. It can be of any design that is made entirely from natural materials such as sticks, bark, pine cones, acorns, pebbles, shells, feathers, etc., and fairies know not to harm anything that is growing. The house should be built upon a base so it can be transported easily and submitted between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the day of the Tree Fair. At 11 a.m. all fairies are invited to gather in song and dance led by singer/songwriter Elaine Silver. Judging of the Fairy Houses will take place at 1 p.m. with prizes and ribbons awarded at 1:30 p.m.
A “Best of Show” will be awarded in the categories of adult, teen (ages 13-18) and child (12 and under) ($50 cash prizes). Children can also decorate and create a Fairy House at the fair, with pre-assembled houses that will be available (suggested donation $2).
For more information, contact Alice White 941-468-2486 or treelady12001@yahoo.com or visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
