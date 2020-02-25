Sometimes a band forms and creates a following. Other times, the following creates the band.
That’s pretty much what happened with Faithfully: “An Eagles and Journey Experience,” a tribute band that will be performing two shows at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum on March 7.
John Allen, the lead singer for Faithfully, was fronting bands in Nashville, covering several popular acts, including John Mellencamp, Steppenwolf, Journey and the Eagles.
“Everybody kept coming up and asking me to do more Journey,” Allen said the other day. “Everybody loves Journey.”
How could he refuse?
Faithfully was formed in 2011 and soon established itself as a premier Journey tribute band. It covers Journey’s material from the band’s entire career, including its biggest hits as well as fan favorites. Faithfully has shared the stage with such country acts as Sawyer Brown and Jo Dee Messina, not to mention big names from rock ‘n’ roll.
“It was a process to get where we are now,” said Allen, a Cape Coral resident. “Everybody does his part. Everybody does his job.”
In 2017, Allen added Eagles songs to Faithfully’s repertoire.
“There were so many bands around doing Journey,” Allen said. “I wanted to add something else to give to the fans. Journey and the Eagles are two of the most popular bands ever, so the music seemed a good match.”
Faithfully recreates the sound of both bands over the course of two distinct 45-minute sets.
“They perform some of the best songs by two of the best bands in pop music,” said Isaac James, Gulf Theater manager. “They are always a hit with fans for their high-energy show, spot-on vocals and untouchable performance. Faithfully displays excellent musicianship along with a remarkable stage presence.
The band’s website is www.eaglesjourneyband.com.
